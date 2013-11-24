FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2013

Australia shares seen climbing as Aussie dollar dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to open higher, buoyed by a strong finish on Wall Street last
week and a weaker Aussie dollar shoring up miners and other
companies that depend on earnings offshore.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,372.0, a 36.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark jumped 0.9 percent on Friday, though
it ended the week 1.2 percent lower.    
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.4
points to 4,822.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing above
1,800 for the first time and healthcare names leading the way
higher. The Dow industrials ended at another record high above
16,000.
    * Copper hit a one-week high on Friday, lifted by a weaker
dollar against the euro, signs of economic growth in Germany and
a temporary supply shortfall after a typhoon-hit Philippine
smelter halted some shipments.
    
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2121 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1804.76       0.5%     8.910
USD/JPY                   101.29       0.09%     0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7445          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1242.84     -0.13%    -1.630
US CRUDE                  94.84       -0.63%    -0.600
DOW JONES                 16064.77     0.34%     54.78
ASIA ADRS                149.69       0.11%      0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

