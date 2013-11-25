FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge higher on Wall St, banks, weak $A underpin
#Hot Stocks
November 25, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares edge higher on Wall St, banks, weak $A underpin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday led by financials riding higher on another record close on Wall Street, with a weaker Australian dollar supporting stocks of companies with large offshore exposure.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.9 points to 5,352.8. The benchmark advanced 0.9 percent on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 4.1 points to finish at 4,813.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

