Australia shares seen opening with caution, BHP set to dip

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to have a cautious start on Tuesday with Wall Street fairly quiet ahead of Thanksgiving holidays later in the week.

* Australia’s stock index futures was steady at 5,377, but it was still a premium of 24.2 points to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last session.

Global miner BHP Billiton BHP.AX is expected to open around 0.5 percent lower following a loss in its U.S. ADRs.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with the Nasdaq unable to hold on to gains that briefly sent the index over 4,000 for the first time in 13 years.

* Copper closed little changed on Monday as a deal over Iran’s nuclear programme that could boost global growth offset a strong dollar and concerns over rising supplies.

* Ansell Limited said it would acquire Barriersafe Solutions International with total consideration of about $615 million.

* Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd said it had entered into agreements to acquire portfolio of seven neighbourhood Shopping Centres located in Tasmania for A$145.7 million.

* Leading supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1802.48 -0.13% -2.280 USD/JPY 101.68 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7283 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD 1250.97 -0.10% -1.240 US CRUDE 94.2 -0.67% -0.640 DOW JONES 16072.54 0.05% 7.77 ASIA ADRS 148.77 -0.61% -0.92 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St closes flat; Nasdaq fails to hold 4,000 * Oil slips on Iran deal, markets eyes timing of supply boost * Gold rises from 4-month low on options-related buying * Copper steady as Iran deal offsets strong dollar, surplus

