FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares eke out modest gain, absence of catalysts cap
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares eke out modest gain, absence of catalysts cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Tuesday in subdued trade, capped by a lacklustre session on Wall Street, the absence of catalysts and policymakers’ discomfort over the current level of the Australia dollar.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.2 points to finish at 5,357.0. The benchmark advanced 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 23.1 points to finish the session at 4,790.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.