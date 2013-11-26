Australia shares eke out modest gain, absence of catalysts cap

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Tuesday in subdued trade, capped by a lacklustre session on Wall Street, the absence of catalysts and policymakers’ discomfort over the current level of the Australia dollar.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.2 points to finish at 5,357.0. The benchmark advanced 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 23.1 points to finish the session at 4,790.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)