Australia shares set for cautious start, subdued ahead of U.S. holiday
November 26, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares set for cautious start, subdued ahead of U.S. holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set for a
cautious start on Wednesday as Wall Street inched higher, but a
drop in gold prices may cap any gains as trading may remain
subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent,
but was still a 8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose rose 0.1 percent on
Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rise 0.2
percent in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday after strong housing
figures, retailer earnings and a proposed acquisition lifted
those two industry sectors.
    * Aluminium steadied, after touching four-and-a-half-month
lows the previous day as the dollar fell, but analysts expected
more losses due to an overhang of inventories and to speculators
adding short positiongs. Copper was slightly weaker.
    * Gold fell nearly 1 percent, retreating from a one-week
high set earlier in the session. 
    * Australia third-quarter construction data is due out later
in the day. 
    
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2120 GMT -----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,802.75     0.01%     0.270
USD/JPY                   101.23      -0.42%    -0.430
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7068          --    -0.034
SPOT GOLD                 1,242.19    -0.80%   -10.020
US CRUDE                  93.84       -0.27%    -0.250
DOW JONES                 16,072.80    0.00%      0.26
ASIA ADRS                149.00       0.16%      0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
* Wall Street inches higher on strength in retailers     
* Oil ends lower in choppy trading                       
* Gold drops near 1 pct on U.S. housing data             
* Aluminium recovers from 4-1/2-month low as dollar dips 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on: 

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)

