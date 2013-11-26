Australia shares set for cautious start, subdued ahead of U.S. holiday

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as Wall Street inched higher, but a drop in gold prices may cap any gains as trading may remain subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, but was still a 8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rise 0.2 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday after strong housing figures, retailer earnings and a proposed acquisition lifted those two industry sectors. * Aluminium steadied, after touching four-and-a-half-month lows the previous day as the dollar fell, but analysts expected more losses due to an overhang of inventories and to speculators adding short positiongs. Copper was slightly weaker. * Gold fell nearly 1 percent, retreating from a one-week high set earlier in the session. * Australia third-quarter construction data is due out later in the day. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2120 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,802.75 0.01% 0.270 USD/JPY 101.23 -0.42% -0.430 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7068 -- -0.034 SPOT GOLD 1,242.19 -0.80% -10.020 US CRUDE 93.84 -0.27% -0.250 DOW JONES 16,072.80 0.00% 0.26 ASIA ADRS 149.00 0.16% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street inches higher on strength in retailers * Oil ends lower in choppy trading * Gold drops near 1 pct on U.S. housing data * Aluminium recovers from 4-1/2-month low as dollar dips For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)