Australia shares seen edging up, await business capex
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
November 27, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen edging up, await business capex

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia shares are seen inching
up at open on Thursday, tracking Wall Street on optimistic
economic reports, while investors, holding ahead of a
Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, will watch for
Australia's business capital expenditure data.
    
    * Local share price index futures edged up 0.2
percent to 5,362.0, a 29.1-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.7
point to 4,798.6 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, pushing the Dow and the
S&P 500 to records and the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high
after earnings from Hewlett-Packard helped lift the technology
sector.
    * Aluminium slid to its lowest level in more than four years
on Wednesday as speculators piled pressure on a market already
weighed down by a global surplus.
    * Australia's treasurer said the government could lift
foreign ownership restrictions or provide government support to
Qantas Airways Ltd to allow the airline to compete
better against domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
, the Australian Financial Review reported on
Wednesday. 
    * Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd appealed to takeover
regulators on Wednesday to block a revised bid from Saputo Inc
 for Australia's oldest dairy maker Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter Factory Co, as it seeks time for its own
offer to win approval from a competition watchdog.
 
    * Archer Daniels Midland Co will invest A$200
million in agricultural infrastructure should it win approval
for its A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) takeover of Australia's
GrainCorp, the U.S. agribusiness said, in a move seen
as a sweetener for farmers ahead of a regulatory
deadline. 
    * Australia is due to report business capital expenditure
for the third quarter at 0030 GMT.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1807.23      0.25%     4.480
USD/JPY                   102.15          0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7373          --     0.041
SPOT GOLD                 1237.45      0.05%     0.660
US CRUDE                  92.35       -1.42%    -1.330
DOW JONES                 16097.33     0.15%     24.53
ASIA ADRS                149.40       0.27%      0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

  * Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on HP boost           
  * U.S. crude oil tumbles on surprise build, Brent up    
  * Gold falls after strong U.S. labor data; platinum falls
 
  * Aluminium slides to lowest price in more than four
years 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by David Gregorio)

