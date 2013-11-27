Australia shares seen edging up, await business capex

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia shares are seen inching up at open on Thursday, tracking Wall Street on optimistic economic reports, while investors, holding ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, will watch for Australia's business capital expenditure data. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.2 percent to 5,362.0, a 29.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.7 point to 4,798.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, pushing the Dow and the S&P 500 to records and the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high after earnings from Hewlett-Packard helped lift the technology sector. * Aluminium slid to its lowest level in more than four years on Wednesday as speculators piled pressure on a market already weighed down by a global surplus. * Australia's treasurer said the government could lift foreign ownership restrictions or provide government support to Qantas Airways Ltd to allow the airline to compete better against domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday. * Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd appealed to takeover regulators on Wednesday to block a revised bid from Saputo Inc for Australia's oldest dairy maker Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co, as it seeks time for its own offer to win approval from a competition watchdog. * Archer Daniels Midland Co will invest A$200 million in agricultural infrastructure should it win approval for its A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) takeover of Australia's GrainCorp, the U.S. agribusiness said, in a move seen as a sweetener for farmers ahead of a regulatory deadline. * Australia is due to report business capital expenditure for the third quarter at 0030 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1807.23 0.25% 4.480 USD/JPY 102.15 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7373 -- 0.041 SPOT GOLD 1237.45 0.05% 0.660 US CRUDE 92.35 -1.42% -1.330 DOW JONES 16097.33 0.15% 24.53 ASIA ADRS 149.40 0.27% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on HP boost * U.S. crude oil tumbles on surprise build, Brent up * Gold falls after strong U.S. labor data; platinum falls * Aluminium slides to lowest price in more than four years For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by David Gregorio)