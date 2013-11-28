Australia shares seen flat, GrainCorp in focus

SYDNEY, NOV 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Friday given an absence of strong offshore leads with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. But mining stocks may be boosted after Rio Tinto pulled the FTSE 100 in positive territory on Thursday. Australia's agribusiness, GrainCorp will be in focus after Treasurer Joe Hockey rejected the A$2.8 billion (2.55 billion) takeover bid by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on Friday. * Local share price index futures rose 2 points to 5,354.00, a 19.66 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.46 points to 5,334.34. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.14 to 4,800.53 in early trade. * Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving public holiday. * Copper steadied as supply offset falling warehouse stocks, while Aluminum slide to lowest price in more than four years. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1807.23 0.25% 4.480 USD/JPY 102.28 0.13% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7373 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1243.54 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 92.24 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 16097.33 0.15% 24.53 ASIA ADRS 149.40 0.27% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closed for Thanksgiving holiday * Oil drops below $111 on high U.S. output * Gold snaps 2-day fall on lower dollar * Copper steadies after two day straight falls For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (pauline.askin@thomsonreuters.com)