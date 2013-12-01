Australia shares seen subdued, awaiting RBA rate decision

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were poised for a subdued start on Monday with investors awaiting an interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The RBA meets on Tuesday and is considered almost certain to keep its cash rate steady at a record low 2.5 percent.

* Stock index futures dropped 0.2 percent to 5,320.0, roughly at the same level as the underlying ASX/200 index, which closed down 0.3 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,783.6 in early trade.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped in thin holiday trading on Friday, but technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq to a 13-year high.

* Copper ticked higher on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and falls in stockpiles, but still posted its biggest monthly loss since June on expectations of growing supply and tepid demand going forward.

* The three-way battle for Warrnambool, Australia’s oldest dairy firm, took a fresh twist on Friday when a regulator temporarily stopped Canadian suitor Saputo Inc from processing acceptances for an offer that has the backing of the target’s board.

* The chief executive of GrainCorp Ltd has resigned just days after the government rejected a takeover of the Australian grains handler by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Inc.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2218 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1805.81 -0.08% -1.420 USD/JPY 102.46 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7463 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1251.73 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 92.77 0.51% 0.470 DOW JONES 16086.41 -0.07% -10.92 ASIA ADRS 149.93 0.35% 0.53 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends mostly flat, but higher for month * Brent falls, premium to U.S. oil narrows * Gold sets biggest monthly loss since June on Fed concerns

* Copper rises as stocks erode, but down on month

