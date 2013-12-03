FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip to 6-wk lows, renewed Fed taper concerns hurt
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 3, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares slip to 6-wk lows, renewed Fed taper concerns hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent to six-week lows on Tuesday, led by selling in miners after metals prices declined on renewed fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start reducing its stimulus.

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent, a widely expected decision given signs past policy easing was working to stimulate the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 23.4 points to 5,256.1, extending a 0.8 percent loss on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to finish the session at 4,783.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.