Australia shares seen under pressure, commodities prices may buffer
December 4, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen under pressure, commodities prices may buffer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australia shares are seen under
pressure on Thursday morning, after Wall Street finished lower
on speculation that better U.S. data might open the door wider
for the Federal Reserve to start trimming its bond purchases
sooner, but firmer commodities prices may offer some buffer.

    * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 5,282.0, a 8.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent
on Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down
0.2 percent to 4,725.8 in early trade.
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth
consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few
reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when
the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.
    * U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest
clip in a year, opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve
to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few
months. 
    * Copper rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell but the price
remained under pressure due to slow demand and rising supplies
of the industrial metal.
    * Australia will release its monthly trade balance later on
the day. 
    
   
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1792.81     -0.13%    -2.340
USD/JPY                   102.35      -0.14%    -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.837           --     0.062
SPOT GOLD                 1243.35      0.01%     0.140
US CRUDE                  97.32        1.33%     1.280
DOW JONES                 15889.77    -0.16%    -24.85
ASIA ADRS                147.97      -0.06%     -0.09
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
 
        
  * Dow, S&P 500 drop for 4th straight day; Fed a concern  
  * U.S. crude gains $1, spread narrows as inventories drop 
 
  * Gold rallies suddenly as short covering offsets Fed worries 
                                              
  * Copper rises on softer dollar, supply limits gains   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Hay)

