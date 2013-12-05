FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower in early trade, tracking  Wall Street, where the Dow and
S&P 500 indexes fell for a fifth straight session as uncertainty
clouds Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
    Broadcaster Nine Entertainment lists on the
Australian Securities Exchange, after raising A$631 million from
its initial public offering. 
    * Local share price index futures fell 17 points to
5,194, a 4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 75.79 points to 5,197.96 on
Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 14.88
points to 4,705.06 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks edged lower on Federal Reserve uncertainty
after stronger than expected U.S. growth data, along with
positive hints for Friday's key non-farm payrolls figures,
fuelled expectations that the Fed will start to slow its
stimulus sooner rather than later.
    * Metals were mixed. Nickel and tin rose as Indonesia
reiterated it would impose an export ban on ore, while copper
dipped. 
    * Livestock and agricultural companies may be in focus after
Australia signed a free trade agreement with major export market
South Korea. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1785.03     -0.43%    -7.780
USD/JPY                   101.76      -0.58%    -0.590
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8735          --     0.033
SPOT GOLD                 1224.51     -1.50%   -18.700
US CRUDE                  97.26        0.06%     0.060
DOW JONES                 15821.51    -0.43%    -68.26
ASIA ADRS                146.82      -0.78%     -1.15
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  * Wall St ends lower aftar data clouds view on Fed    
  * Brent falls, U.S. crude gains as spread trade unwinds 
  * Gold drops 1 pct on uncertainty of Fed tapering     
  * Copper down on Fed fears                            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

