Australia shares post biggest weekly loss in 6 months, US jobs eyed
#Hot Stocks
December 6, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post biggest weekly loss in 6 months, US jobs eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid 0.2 percent
to an eight-week closing low on Friday, as nervous investors
awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report that could determine the
course of U.S. stimulus policy in coming months. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12.0 points to 5,186.,
after hitting the weakest level of 5,154.6 since Oct. 14. The
benchmark fell 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss
in six months.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 4,713.5.
    
    


 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
