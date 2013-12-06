Australia shares post biggest weekly loss in 6 months, US jobs eyed

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid 0.2 percent to an eight-week closing low on Friday, as nervous investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report that could determine the course of U.S. stimulus policy in coming months. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12.0 points to 5,186., after hitting the weakest level of 5,154.6 since Oct. 14. The benchmark fell 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six months. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,713.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)