FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen easing on lingering cautions about Crimea, China
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 23, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen easing on lingering cautions about Crimea, China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued start on Monday, as investors are likely to book some profits after a rebound in the previous session on continuing caution about Crimea tensions and China’s economy.

* Local share price index futures were down 0.4 percent at 5,307, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark bounced 0.8 percent in the last session.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,134.3 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.

* Copper edged higher on the week after falling more than 4 percent last week as worries abated on Friday about credit conditions and the economy in China.

* Leighton Holdings Ltd said its HLG joint venture was awarded a $1.7 billion new orbital highway project in Qatar.

* Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd said its managing director and CEO Robert Bearden had decided to retire from his position.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2209 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1866.52 -0.29% -5.490 USD/JPY 102.24 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7444 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1334.05 -0.03% -0.440 US CRUDE 99.28 -0.18% -0.180 DOW JONES 16302.77 -0.17% -28.28 ASIA ADRS 137.79 0.02% 0.03 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends lower as biotechs fall; indexes up for week * Crude oil futures rise on fears over sanctions against Russia * Gold up yet posts big weekly drop on Fed worries * Copper up as worries about China’s economy retreat

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.