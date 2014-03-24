Australia shares seen down on Ukraine, China growth worries

MELBOURNE, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, giving up gains from the previous session after Wall Street tumbled on escalating tension in Ukraine and with investors uncertain on whether China will move to shore up growth. * Share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,315, a 31.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 5,101.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with some of the market's recent best performers like technology and biotech shares leading the way down. Concerns the crisis in Ukraine could escalate gave investors a reason to drop some trading favorites. * U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised allies warned Russia on Monday it faced damaging economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action in Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea. * Copper steadied on Monday as investors saw last week's fall to 3-1/2 year lows as overdone and as the latest batch of weak data from China spurred hopes that authorities would introduce measures to support the economy. * Gold prices tumbled about 2 percent, the biggest one-day drop in nearly two months, as hedge funds dumped the precious metal on bets that rising U.S. interest rates could spark a further retreat from last week's six-month high. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2116 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1857.44 -0.49% -9.080 USD/JPY 102.2 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7299 -- -0.020 SPOT GOLD 1308.12 -1.94% -25.820 US CRUDE 99.42 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 16276.69 -0.16% -26.08 ASIA ADRS 137.85 0.04% 0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Tech leads Wall St lower as Ukraine casts a shadow * Brent crude falls on weak China data in volatile trade * Gold drops 2 pct on fund selling, US rate hike fears * Copper steadies as China stimulus hopes lend support For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)