Australia shares pare losses as miners recover, oil & gold slump
March 25, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares pare losses as miners recover, oil & gold slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared losses to finish 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, though a recovery in miners were unable to eclipse selling pressure from escalating tensions in Ukraine and losses in gold and oil stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.3 points to end at 5,336.6, but above an intraday low of 5,310.7. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Monday on bargain hunting.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 12.1 points to finish the session at 5,130.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

