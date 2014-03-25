Australia shares seen up on metals prices, China stimulus hopes

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are seen opening higher on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street, with gains in copper and iron ore prices set to help underpin mining shares on hopes that China may move to stimulate a slowing economy. * Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,357.0, a 20.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index , which closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,336.6 on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,144.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained its momentum and a strong reading on consumer confidence boosted optimism about the economy. * Copper rose to its highest level in two weeks on Tuesday, supported by prospects that key commodities consumer China will act to support its slowing economy and by improved risk appetite in wider markets. * China iron ore futures jumped 4 percent on Tuesday and rebar rose the most in one-and-a-half years in a rally fuelled by expectations that Beijing will step in to stimulate a slowing economy. * New Zealand's Fonterra reported a 41 percent fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday as the farmer-owned co-operative's margins were hit by higher costs and a lack of capacity to process higher-yielding products. * Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it bought Central Healthcare for A$24.5 million, adding that the acquisition would be immediately earnings accretive. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,865.62 0.44 8.180 USD/JPY 102.26 0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,311.11 0.05 0.670 US CRUDE 99.15 -0.04 -0.040 DOW JONES 16,367.88 0.56 91.19 ASIA ADRS 138.98 0.82 1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street rebounds; biotech shares snap losing streak * Brent rises on Russia risk, Nigeria, Libya supply worry * Bargain hunting, technicals lift gold from 5-week lows * Copper hits 2-week high on China stimulus prospects For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)