FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close up 0.8 pct on firmer metals prices, China stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 26, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close up 0.8 pct on firmer metals prices, China stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose 0.8
percent on Wednesday, driven by miners and big banks on upbeat
U.S. data, firmer copper and iron ore prices and as investors
bet the possibility of China moving to stimulate a slowing
economy.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 40.2 points to 5,376.8.
The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,336.6 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index pared earlier
gains and slipped 0.1 percent to close at 5,124.9.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.