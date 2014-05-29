Australia shares seen positive as S&P 500 hits new high

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as traders bet that economic data will show an improvement in the second-quarter after a sluggish start to the year. Metals stocks may come under pressure after iron ore prices fell to a fresh 20-month low amid a supply glut. The S&P 500 index climbed to its third record closing high in four sessions on Thursday at 1,920.03, up 0.5 percent. Australia private sector credit data from the central bank will be released at 0230 GMT. * Local share price index futures rose 10 points to 5,541, a 22 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 7.7 points at close on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 17 points to 5,191.83 in early trade. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1920.03 0.54% 10.250 USD/JPY 101.72 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4697 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1255.55 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 103.49 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 16698.74 0.39% 65.56 ASIA ADRS 145.44 0.58% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P500 sets another record closing high on growth bets * U.S. crude rises as gasoline stocks draw supports * Gold eases but off lows as data shows U.S. GDP shrank * Copper slips but tight stocks limit losses For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)