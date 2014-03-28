Australia shares end near session high supported by financial sector

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.3 percent on Friday as the financial sector lifted the market from an earlier choppy session, though gains were offset as a number of stocks traded ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 16.8 points to 5,366.9 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.5 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 16.3 points to finish the session at 5,142.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)