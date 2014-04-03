FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen subdued as Wall St waits jobs data.
April 3, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen subdued as Wall St waits jobs data.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are likely to be subdued in early trade on
Friday, as stocks slipped on Wall Street overnight ahead of U.S.
monthly jobs data, while China's modest stimulus plan made
little impact. Resources stocks may be in focus after aluminium
hit a four-month high on technical buying. BHP shares
are likely to open about 0.5 percent higher.  
       * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,404, a 5.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose gained 6.6 points to
finish at 5,509.9 at close on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.10
points to 5,120.27 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks slipped as caution set in ahead of Friday's
monthly jobs data. The Nasdaq was weighed down nearly 1 percent
on a fall in Biotech and momentum shares.
    * Aluminium prices hit a four-month peak on Thursday on
technical buying, while copper slipped 0.5 percent to
$6,642 on China's modest stimulus measures. 
    * Gold was pressured after the euro dropped after the
European Central kept interest rates on hold but pledged to use
unconventional measures if needed to combat low inflation.
 
 -------------------MARKETSNAPSHOT @ 2139 GMT ------------
 INSTRUMENT                       LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1888.77     -0.11%    -2.130
 USD/JPY                          103.91          0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7972          --    -0.006
 SPOT GOLD                        1285.9      -0.26%    -3.290
 US CRUDE                         100.29       0.67%     0.670
 DOW JONES                        16572.55     0.00%    -0.45
 ASIA ADRS                        143.19      -0.80%     -1.15
 -------------------------------------------------------------
       
  * Wall St dips as investors wary before jobs data        
  * Brent Oil gains more than $1 on Ukraine, Libya worries 
  * Gold falls on $ rise, ECB comment; payrolls data eyed 
  * Copper slips as China stimulus disappoints           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
