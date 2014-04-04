FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares reverse losses to close higher, investors eye U.S. payrolls
April 4, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares reverse losses to close higher, investors eye U.S. payrolls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed earlier losses to gain 0.2 percent on Friday as banks recovered, though investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. payrolls report due out after local markets close.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 12.9 points to 5,422.8 at the close of trade and is up 1 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,123.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
