#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall St, metals prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a modestly higher start on Monday, likely underpinned by resources firms on gains in metals prices and an extended run of record highs on Wall Street.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 28 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs again overnight as more deal news raised enthusiasm for stocks, though Wall Street’s fear gauge advanced.

* Aluminium prices hit their highest in 9-1/2 months on Monday as inventories continued to decline and speculators piled into the market after key chart-based levels were breached.

* Gold edged up in very thin trade as gains in the equity markets and a strong dollar sapped investor interest in the safe-haven metal.

* Australia’s AWE Limited, Pan Pacific Petroleum and New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd will drill a $40 million oil exploration well off the coast of New Zealand after they were unable to case a first well drilled at the site, NZ Oil and Gas said on Tuesday.

* Sundance Resources says rail and mineral terminal concessions have been signed.

* Kresta Holdings Ltd said it has received a notice of intention of a takeover offer from Ningbo Xianfeng.

* The Reject Shop Ltd AX> says it expects to report full year net profit after tax of between A$14.5 million and A$15.5 million.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1951.27 0.09% 1.830 USD/JPY 102.51 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6077 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1251 -0.05% -0.580 US CRUDE 104.49 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 16943.10 0.11% 18.82 ASIA ADRS 147.19 0.22% 0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Dow, S&P 500 extend string of record closes; vix up * Brent crude oil rises above $110 on global growth * Platinum rebounds as strike settlement talks deadlock * Aluminium hits 9-1/2 month high, zinc touches 15-1/2 month peak

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
