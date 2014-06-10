Australia shares end tad higher, retailers sink on profit downgrades

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Monday, underpinned by blue-chips as Wall Street extended its run of record highs, though a slew of profit downgrades from retailers restrained buyers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 5.7 points to 5,469.7 at the close of trade, pulling back from session highs. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday, but dipped 0.5 percent for the week. Australian markets were closed on Monday for the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,179.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)