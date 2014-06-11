FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip 0.3 pct, investors await employment data
June 11, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slip 0.3 pct, investors await employment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, with the mining and defensive sectors weighing on the index, as Wall Street’s flat finish limited leads and investors awaited key employment data due out on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 15.7 points to 5,454.0 at the close of trade. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,179.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

