Australia shares seen lower ahead of monthly jobs data

Australian shares are set to open lower ahead of local monthly employment data and following falls in most sectors on Wall Street as the market consolidated around recent highs. Resource stocks may get a boost after Palladium rallied to its highest level in 13 years and Brent crude oil neared $110 a barrel, both on supply concerns. * Local share price index futures fell 17 points to 5,442, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 15.7 points at close of trade on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.14 points in early trade to 5,171.94. The RBNZ raised rates by a quarter points to 3.25 pct as widely expected. * A broad sell off dragged the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent at close on Wednesday. * Palladium rallied to its highest level since 2001 underpinned by investor buying on ongoing strike concerns in South Africa. * Brent oil futures climbed toward $110 a barrel as violence in Iraq prompted supply worries. * Australia's monthly employment data will be released at 11.30 a.m. (0130 GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2229 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1943.89 -0.35% -6.900 USD/JPY 102.01 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6403 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1260.5 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE 104.46 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 16843.88 -0.60% -102.04 ASIA ADRS 147.34 0.12% 0.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after World Bank cuts forecast * Brent crude up near $110 on Iraq supply fears * Palladium hits 13-1/2 year high on supply worries