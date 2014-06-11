FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower ahead of monthly jobs data
June 11, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower ahead of monthly jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open lower ahead of local monthly
employment data and following falls in most sectors on Wall
Street as the market consolidated around recent highs.
    Resource stocks may get a boost after Palladium rallied to
its highest level in 13 years and Brent crude oil neared $110 a
barrel, both on supply concerns.  
     * Local share price index futures fell 17 points
to 5,442, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 15.7 points at close of
trade on Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.14
points in early trade to 5,171.94. The RBNZ raised rates by a
quarter points to 3.25 pct as widely expected.
    * A broad sell off dragged the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent at
close on Wednesday.
    * Palladium rallied to its highest level since 2001
underpinned by investor buying on ongoing strike concerns in
South Africa. 
    * Brent oil futures climbed toward $110 a barrel as violence
in Iraq prompted supply worries.
    * Australia's monthly employment data will be released at
11.30 a.m. (0130 GMT)   
                                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2229 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1943.89     -0.35%    -6.900
 USD/JPY                          102.01      -0.05%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6403          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1260.5       0.02%     0.260
 US CRUDE                         104.46       0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        16843.88    -0.60%   -102.04
 ASIA ADRS                        147.34       0.12%      0.17
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
  * Wall St ends lower after World Bank cuts forecast    
  * Brent crude up near $110 on Iraq supply fears       
  * Palladium hits 13-1/2 year high on supply worries 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

