Australia close lower on mixed employment data

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 0.5 percent on Thursday to a one-week low following falls in most sectors on Wall Street and mixed employment data at home.

Australian employment data unexpectedly fell for the first time in five months to May, though any disappointment was tempered by a surprisingly steady jobless rate and a solid increase in full-time hiring.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was 25.2 points lower at 5,428.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent to 5,195.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)