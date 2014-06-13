FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end at 3-1/2 wk lows, mark third week of losses
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end at 3-1/2 wk lows, mark third week of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent to 3-1/2 week lows on Friday, dragged down by the top 20 blue-chip stocks after Wall Street lost ground overnight on concerns over an escalating civil war in Iraq.

The S&P/ASX 200 index plumbed 23.7 points to 5,405.1 at the close of trade, recovering slightly after dipping to two month lows earlier in the session. The benchmark declined 0.5 percent on Thursday and lost 1.1 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,170.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.