Australia shares end at 3-1/2 wk lows, mark third week of losses

SYDNEY, June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent to 3-1/2 week lows on Friday, dragged down by the top 20 blue-chip stocks after Wall Street lost ground overnight on concerns over an escalating civil war in Iraq.

The S&P/ASX 200 index plumbed 23.7 points to 5,405.1 at the close of trade, recovering slightly after dipping to two month lows earlier in the session. The benchmark declined 0.5 percent on Thursday and lost 1.1 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,170.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)