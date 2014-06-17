FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at lowest since mid-April, banks weigh
June 17, 2014

Australia shares close at lowest since mid-April, banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday and hovered near 4-week lows on worries about sliding iron ore prices, talk of U.S. air strikes in Iraq and an escalating dispute over Russia’s gas supplies to Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index to lost 11.6 points to 5,400.7, its lowest close since April 16. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 14.7 points to finish the session at 5,193.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

