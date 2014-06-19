FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise 1.6 pct, biggest one-day gain since Dec on Fed cheer
June 19, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rise 1.6 pct, biggest one-day gain since Dec on Fed cheer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.6 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since December 19 as investors piled into stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economic recovery was on track.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 85.5 points to 5,468.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to hover at 4-week lows on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 7.7 points to finish the session at 5,192.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
