Australia shares rise 1.6 pct, biggest one-day gain since Dec on Fed cheer

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.6 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since December 19 as investors piled into stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economic recovery was on track.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 85.5 points to 5,468.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to hover at 4-week lows on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 7.7 points to finish the session at 5,192.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)