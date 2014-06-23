FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat, metals prices offer support
June 23, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen flat, metals prices offer support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open flat on Tuesday after a six-day rally on Wall Street ran
out of steam, but mining stocks may get some support from
stronger base metals overnight.
    * Local share price index futures rose 1 point to
5,410, a 43.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 33.83 points on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 31.4
points to 5,094.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed in light trade.
    * Copper futures hit their highest level in nearly three
weeks on tight supply and signs of improved growth in China.
 
    * Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI continued its recovery from last
week's 21-month low, rising to $93.40 a tonne.
        
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1962.61     -0.01%    -0.260
 USD/JPY                          101.88      -0.05%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6261          --      #N/A
 SPOT GOLD                        1314.56     -0.25%    -3.230
 US CRUDE                         106.04      -0.12%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        16937.26    -0.06%     -9.82
 ASIA ADRS                        149.14      -0.44%     -0.66
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
     
  * Wall St ends flat after six-day rally, energy rises     
  * Brent crude falls again as Iraq supply fears ease      
  * Gold rises on Iraq, S&P drop; platinum down as strike ends  
                                               
  * Copper near 3-week high; China data fuels gains      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

