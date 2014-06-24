FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower as U.S. stocks retreat
June 24, 2014 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower as U.S. stocks retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday, steered by declines on Wall Street as
investors took profits amid ongoing geopolitical concerns.
    The Australian Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics id
due to release its fiscal 2014/15 quarterly minerals commodities
outlook for iron ore, coal, base metals and gold. 
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,361.0, a 71.8 point or 1.3 percent discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
slipped 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.49
percent to 5,118.7 in early trade.
    *  U.S. stocks fell as early enthusiasm from economic data
faded and concerns about the violence in Iraq gave investors a
reason to sell after a string of gains, driving the Dow to its
biggest drop in over a month.
    * Shares in Westfield Corp list on the Australian Securities
Exchange for the first time following the Westfield Group's
split along geographic lines.
    * Deputy Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will moderate a
panel discussion on Strengthening the G20's Accountability and
Effectiveness at 11.30 a.m. (0130 GMT) 
      
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1949.98     -0.64%   -12.630
 USD/JPY                          101.93      -0.04%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5772          --      #N/A
 SPOT GOLD                        1318         0.03%     0.400
 US CRUDE                         107.13       1.04%     1.100
 DOW JONES                        16818.13    -0.70%   -119.13
 ASIA ADRS                        148.38      -0.51%     -0.76
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
         
  * Wall St retreats on Iraq worries as data boost fades    
  * Brent rises above $114 on Iraq and supply concerns     
  * Gold rises to 2-month high as S&P falls, Platinum up  
 
  * LME Copper flat as German data offsets growth cues elsewhere
                                              
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

