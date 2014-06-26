Australia shares jump 1.2 pct, housing sector falls

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday after Wall Street rose overnight and metal prices ticked higher, though the housing sector fell as stocks traded ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 62.3 points to 5,464.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.6 percent on Wednesday, easing for a second day in a row.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 25.6 points to 5,130.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)