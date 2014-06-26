FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen little changed, iron ore rises
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down on encryption techniques
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down on encryption techniques
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen little changed, iron ore rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open steady on Friday after a soft close on Wall, while a jump
in spot iron prices to above $95 a tonne may support big mining
stocks.
    * Local share price index futures added 3 points to
5429.0, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 62.31 points to 5,464.32
at close of trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained almost
9 points to 5,139.03 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks dipped after the president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of St. Louis said interest-rate increases should
come sooner rather than later.
    * Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose to $95.30 overnight,
continuing a recovery from last week's 21-month low. Tin prices
slipped to their lowest in more than four months despite
forecasts of deficits, while copper pulled back after touching a
new peak.
        
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1957.22     -0.12%    -2.310
 USD/JPY                          101.65      -0.08%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5322          --      #N/A
 SPOT GOLD                        1315.57     -0.15%    -2.030
 US CRUDE                         105.6       -0.23%    -0.240
 DOW JONES                        16846.13    -0.13%    -21.38
 ASIA ADRS                        149.34       0.27%      0.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
        
  * Wall St dips after Fed's Bullard talks about rates      
  * U.S. Crude and Brent falls as Iraq export fears recede 
  * Gold falls on U.S. jobless data suggests economic strength  
                                               
  * Copper retreats from fresh high                      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.