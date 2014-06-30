FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end at 1-1/2 week low, down 1.8 pct for June
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end at 1-1/2 week low, down 1.8 pct for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.9 percent on Monday, extending morning losses on weakness in banking and mining stocks, and as investors turned cautious ahead of a raft of global data this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 49.4 points to 5,395.7, its lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent on Friday, and is down 1.8 percent for June.

For the first six months of 2014, the benchmark index added 0.8 percent, lagging the 3.4 percent gain booked in the same period last year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.1 percent or 2.8 points lower to 5,141.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

