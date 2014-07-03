Australia shares at highest close since June 10 on U.S. news, metal prices

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose broadly to their highest close since June 10 on Thursday, aided by more signs of growth momentum in the United States, another record high on Wall Street and gains for metals prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.7 percent or 35.8 points to 5,491.2 at the close of trade, its second consecutive session of gains. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent from 2-1/2 month lows on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in two weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 18 points to finish the session at 5,167.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)