FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower on Ukraine tensions; Virgin posts loss
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on Ukraine tensions; Virgin posts loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set for a weak start on Friday as renewed 
tension in Ukraine hit Wall Street overnight, although trading
linked to month-end settlements could cause some choppiness.
      * Local share price index futures dipped 5
points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 26.7 points at close of
trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.1
points to 5228.3 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks lost ground on Thursday as investors focused
on the latest tensions between Ukraine and Russia, though upbeat
U.S. economic data helped curb losses.
    * Tensions in Ukraine and worse-than-expected euro zone
economic sentiment pulled copper prices down. 
    * Virgin Australia Holdings on Friday posted an
annual net loss of A$355.6 million ($332.73 million) and said it
would not give guidance for the current financial year because
of the "uncertain economic environment." 
    * Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket
chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in
annual net profit. 
                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2234 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1996.74     -0.17%    -3.380
 USD/JPY                          103.71       0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3378          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1289.55     -0.01%    -0.190
 US CRUDE                         94.6         0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        17079.57    -0.25%    -42.44
 ASIA ADRS                        153.56      -0.45%     -0.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
       
  * Wall St loses ground on Ukraine worry; data curbs losses 
  * Brent falls, U.S. crude rises as global demand seen
weak 
  * Gold rises for the 3rd straight day eying Ukraine     
  * Copper hit by Ukraine tensions, Aluminium            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.