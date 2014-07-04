FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher, post biggest weekly gain since Feb
July 4, 2014
Australia shares end higher, post biggest weekly gain since Feb

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent to one-month highs on Friday, driven by gains in most major sectors as investors cheered brisk jobs growth in the United States and another record night on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 33.8 points to 5,525 at the close of trade, its third consecutive day of gains. The benchmark climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday and 1.5 percent for the week, its biggest one-week gain since late February as investors have swept back into the market since the start of the new financial year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 21.5 points to finish the session at 5,188.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

