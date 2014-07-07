Australia shares slip from 1-month highs, banks nudge lower

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.1 percent lower on Monday, slipping from one-month highs as banks nudged the market down in low volumes following Wall Street’s closure on Friday for Independence Day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 6.1 points to 5,518.9 at the close of trade, snapping three consecutive days of gains. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday and added 1.5 percent for the week, its biggest one-week gain since February.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat, or down 2.5 points to 5,186.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)