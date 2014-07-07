FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may dip with Wall St; pressure on resources
July 7, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares may dip with Wall St; pressure on resources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen slipping on Tuesday as Wall Street fell overnight, while a drop in metals prices may pressure stocks in the resource sector.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 44.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent from one-month highs on Monday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.4 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, retreating from last week’s record levels as investors hesitated to make big bets before the start of earnings season.

* Copper edged further off a 4-month peak on Monday as investors took profits and stocks rose for a second day running, though lingering supply concerns maintained a floor under prices. Gold fell after stronger-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs data boosted talk of an earlier-than-expected interest-rate hike.

* A business confidence survey from National Australia Bank is due out later in the day.

* G8 Education Ltd says it has acquired 19 premium child-care and education centres for A$25.7 million.

* Rey Resources Ltd said it has formed a strategic alliance with China National Fuels Corporation [ID: nWNBS00ICT]

* Calibre Group Ltd says it has acquired Ark Maintenance with a consideration of about A$3.3 million in cash and shares.

* Reject Shop Ltd has appointed Ross Sudano as its new CEO.

* Altona Mining Ltd has sold its Finnish assets for A$101 million and says it intends to make a cash payment to shareholders of A$0.15 per share.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1977.65 -0.39% -7.790 USD/JPY 101.84 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6138 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1318.3 -0.12% -1.590 US CRUDE 103.4 -0.13% -0.130 DOW JONES 17024.21 -0.26% -44.05 ASIA ADRS 152.21 -0.59% -0.90 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St retreats as cyclicals weigh; small-caps sag * Brent, U.S. crude oil fall as supply fears fade * Gold down as dollar rises on U.S. rate hike talk * Copper slips off 4-month peak, tight supply limits fall

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
