Australian shares slip 0.2 pct, banks and resources stumble
July 8, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Australian shares slip 0.2 pct, banks and resources stumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by blue-chip financials as Wall Street fell overnight, while a drop in metal and oil prices also pressured resource sector stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 8 points to 5,510.9 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday from one-month highs.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.4 percent, or 20.3 points, to 5,166.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
