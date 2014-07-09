FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares lower for third session, blue-chips weigh
July 9, 2014

Australia shares lower for third session, blue-chips weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.06 percent on Wednesday to lose further ground from this week’s one-month high, with big-name stocks stumbling lower after a selloff on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 58.44 points to 5,452.5 points by the close of trade, its third consecutive session of losses. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.84 percent, or 43.4 points, to finish the session at 5,122.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
