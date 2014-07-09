Australia shares seen rising, investors eye jobs data

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen posting modest gains on Thursday as Wall Street rose overnight and metal prices tacked on gains, though investors will be cautious ahead of a local jobs report due out later in the day.

* Local share price index futures edged 0.2 percent higher, but was a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks finished higher on rebounding from a sharp two-day selloff, after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers have started to detail how the central bank will end its easy monetary policy.

* Copper prices hovered near their highest in almost five months, while aluminium touched a fresh 13-month top. Gold rose, holding above $1,320 an ounce.

* Monthly jobs data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due out later in the day.

* Australia’s Envestra Ltd said it was reconsidering its support for Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd’s (CKI) $2.2 billion bid to take over the gas pipe owner after the authorities declined its request to arbitrate a dispute.

* Transurban Group has announced its traffic and revenue data for the June quarter, with toll revenue increasing by 13.1 percent to A$234.1 million.

* Finbar Group Ltd has forecast a A$36 million record profit for FY 2014.

* SciGen Ltd has announced a sale of its assets in a deal for a cash consideration of $11 million.

* Fairfax Media Ltd says it has acquired Allhomes with the deal expected to be worth around A$50 million.

* Global investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP has joined with Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to ready a joint A$1 billion ($940.80 million) bid for compliance company SAI Global, Australian media reported on Thursday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2311 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1972.83 0.46% 9.120 USD/JPY 101.57 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5558 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1327.01 0.11% 1.410 US CRUDE 101.89 -0.39% -0.400 DOW JONES 16985.61 0.47% 78.99 ASIA ADRS 151.02 0.02% 0.03 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rises after Fed minutes on ‘easy money’ exit * Oil drops on weak U.S. fuel demand, returning Libya supply * Gold up as Fed minutes keep to expectations; palladium jumps * Zinc steady near 3-yr top on bets for shortages, growth

