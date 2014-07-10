Australia shares recoup early losses but domestic, China data cap gains

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Thursday, supported by an overnight rise on Wall Street and higher metal prices, but mixed local jobs data and weaker-than-expected Chinese trade figures capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index reversed an earlier dip to finish 11.9 points higher at 5,464.4. The benchmark lost 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched 0.1 percent higher or 5.3 points to finish the session at 5,128.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)