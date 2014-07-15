Australia shares seen opening flat, shored up by miners

MELBOURNE, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open steady on Wednesday, with gains in the big miners on the back of improving iron ore prices likely to offset any selling sparked by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen's concern about overvalued stocks. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,467.0, but that was a 44.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.2 points to 5,112.2 in early trade. * On Wall Street, stocks pulled back on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow Fed policymakers raised concerns about "substantially stretched valuations" in some sectors. * Copper steadied on Tuesday as optimism about demand for industrial metals from top consumer China and dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve offset selling by some traders. Gold fell 1 percent on the prospects of the Fed ending its bond-buying stimulus in October. * Global miner Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group are due to report June quarter production on Wednesday. * Investors will be awaiting Chinese GDP data, due at 0200 GMT, looking for signs that Beijing's efforts to stave off a slowdown have succeeded. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to have steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding at 7.4 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2217 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1973.28 -0.19% -3.820 USD/JPY 101.67 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5522 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1294.64 0.04% 0.540 US CRUDE 100.15 0.19% 0.190 DOW JONES 17060.68 0.03% 5.26 ASIA ADRS 151.15 -0.02% -0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on Yellen's comments; Apple up late * Oil rout deepens as Libya, data feed oversupply worries * Gold down 1 pct, below $1,300 on Fed report * Copper edges up, China growth in focus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on