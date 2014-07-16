FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close flat, miners offset losses among banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.1 percent on Wednesday, with gains in big miners underpinned by improving iron ore prices and a slight pick-up in Chinese GDP offsetting worries, though sentiment was dampened as Wall Street fell the day before.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.6 points to 5,518.9 at the close of trade. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday.

Boart Longyear slumped 34.8 percent to a record low of A$0.088 after the company said it had engaged restructuring advisers in a long-running strategic review.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,114.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
