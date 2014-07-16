Australia shares seen inching higher underpinned by Wall St, metals prices

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen posting modest gains on Thursday as Wall Street edged higher and the Dow Jones ended at a record high close, while an uptick in metals prices may support mining stocks.

Local share price index futures added 0.2 percent, but was a 34.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose overnight with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high, boosted by the latest merger news and some strong corporate earnings.

* Aluminium touched its highest levels in 16 months after data showed a stronger economic growth in top metals consumer China amid producer cutbacks and eroding inventories.

* Gold rebounded after two consecutive days of sharp losses, but a strong U.S. economic outlook and fears that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates limited gains for the safe haven.

* Woodside Petroleum Ltd is due to release its second-quarter report later in the day.

-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,981.57 0.42% 8.290 USD/JPY 101.64 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5305 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1,298.74 -0.01% -0.130 US CRUDE 101.46 0.26% 0.260 DOW JONES 17,138.20 0.45% 77.52 ASIA ADRS 151.32 0.11% 0.17 ----------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St Gains on M&A, results; Dow ends at record highs * U.S. crude rises over $1 after sharp stockpile fall * Gold rebounds on bargain hunting after two-day tumble * Aluminium hits 16-mo high as China data lifts outlook

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, please double-click on: (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)