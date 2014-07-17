FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge higher on miners, AGL falls after carbon repeal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares edge higher on miners, AGL falls after carbon repeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Thursday as Wall Street edged higher and firmer metal prices helped prop up the mining space, though a fall in the country’s second-largest power retailer tempered gains.

AGL Energy Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent, its largest one-day percentage fall since 2009, after saying the federal government’s repeal of the carbon tax will hurt its profit by approximately A$186 million.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 3.5 points to 5,522.4 points at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 1.9 points at 5,112.4 points, with software company Xero Ltd the biggest drag as it fell 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.