Australia shares set to ease on Malaysian airliner crash
#Energy
July 17, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to ease on Malaysian airliner crash

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday as investors head for the sidelines after
news of the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet near
the Ukraine-Russia border.
    A wave of jitters swept through global markets with a key
volatility measure, the VIX index, rising 32.2 percent,
its biggest daily percentage gain since April.
    * Local share price index futures fell 30-points to
5,453, a 69.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 3.5-points to 5,522.43 on
Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell
16.8-points to 5,095.6 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P500 posting its
biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news of the
crash, which stoked concerns that the conflict in Ukraine might
widen. 
    * Gold surged 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors sought
shelter on fears of further turmoil.
    * Santos  will release its second quarter
activities report.
    
                                                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1958.12     -1.18%   -23.450
 USD/JPY                          101.13      -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4423          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1321.69      0.33%     4.390
 US CRUDE                         103.88       0.67%     0.690
 DOW JONES                        16976.81    -0.94%   -161.39
 ASIA ADRS                        149.28      -1.35%     -2.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                     
 
  * Wall St slides on Malaysian airliner crash news        
  * Oil jumps $2 on jet crash, new Russia sanctions       
  * Gold up 1.5 pct on safe-haven bids                    
  * Copper slips to two-week low, aluminium extends rally 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
