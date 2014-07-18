FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge up, banks support amid caution
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares edge up, banks support amid caution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.2 percent up on Friday as banks clawed higher, but gains were tempered by investor caution after news of the downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine sparked global fears of further strife in the region.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.2 points to 5,531.6 at the close of trade and rose 0.8 percent for the week. The local benchmark outperformed the Asia-Pacific region, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 3.5 points to finish at 5,108.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.