FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen edging higher on Wall St, miners may constrain
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 20, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen edging higher on Wall St, miners may constrain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging higher on Monday, buoyed by a rebound on Wall Street, though gains may be limited by the resource sector as metals prices fell.

Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, but were at a 24.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Friday and rose 0.8 percent for the week.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst slide since April 10, with the three major indexes gaining.

* Copper fell to a two-week low and clocked up its biggest weekly drop in 18 weeks on concerns about the Chinese property sector and an outlook for increased production.

* Profit-taking sent gold prices lower after they rallied the previous session on the shooting down of a passenger plane in eastern Ukraine, but traders said interest in bullion will be quick to rise again if geopolitical tensions heighten.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1978.22 1.03% 20.100 USD/JPY 101.36 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4818 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1309.96 -0.03% -0.440 US CRUDE 102.78 -0.34% -0.350 DOW JONES 17100.18 0.73% 123.37 ASIA ADRS 150.70 0.95% 1.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rebounds from selloff; indexes up for week * Oil prices slip after spike on downed airliner, Gaza * Gold falls on profit-taking but geopolitical tensions eyed * Copper clocks up biggest weekly drop since mid-March

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.